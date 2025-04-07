Puma appoints former Adidas exec Arthur Hoeld as new CEO

German sportswear brand Puma has appointed Arthur Hoeld as its new CEO and chairman of the management board, effective July. Incumbent CEO Arne Freundt will step down this month due to “differing views on strategy execution”.

Hoeld previously served as global head of sales at Adidas, a company he joined in 1998. Over his 25-year tenure, he held various senior roles in marketing, brand strategy, and regional leadership across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

On his appointment, Hoeld said he looks forward to joining “one of the most authentic brands in the industry”.

“[Puma’s] products, worn by the best athletes, have created unforgettable moments,” he said. “Sports authenticity and an exciting brand proposition will be our key focus in the future.”

Puma supervisory board chair Heloise Temple-Boyer described Hoeld as a sports industry expert with a proven track record.

“Arthur has built strong commercial expertise over the last 26 years,” said Temple-Boyer. “We are convinced that he will lead Puma into a new chapter of strength and growth thanks to his strategic vision and focus on product and brand.”

Puma has also named Matthias Baumer, VP of the company’s global business unit Teamsport, as its new chief commercial officer, effective this month.

Baumer will oversee global sales subsidiaries, direct-to-consumer operations, and go-to-market strategy in his new role. He joined Puma in 2007 and previously served as general manager of Central Europe, the brand’s home market.

“Given Matthias’s mature leadership experience and deeply anchored sports industry knowledge, we are convinced he will accelerate Puma’s growth momentum to strengthen its global business,” said Temple-Boyer.

Starting in July, Puma’s management board will consist of Arthur Hoeld (CEO), Markus Neubrand (CFO), Maria Valdes (CPO), and Matthias Baumer (CCO).