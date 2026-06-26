BusinessStrategy

How ThredUp’s head of marketing Kristen Brophy got her start

Kristen Brophy portrait.
Kristen Brophy, SVP and head of marketing at ThredUp.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
From 1stDibs to Uber to the National Basketball Association (NBA), Kristen Brophy has played a major role in defining brands’ storytelling strategy. In her current role as SVP and head of marketing of online thrift store ThredUp, Brophy not only had a hand in plotting out the brand’s marketing initiatives, such as the company’s latest IRL activation, “The Guest List”, a curated wedding guest dress shopping experience, but also in communicating the exciting new technological development

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