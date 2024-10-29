Adidas and Korn team up for the third time with new collection

Adidas has partnered with Korn to launch a range of apparel to celebrate the 90s rock band’s 30th anniversary.

Korn is a pioneering rock band formed in 1993, often credited with helping to define the nu-metal genre, blending heavy metal with hip-hop and alternative rock elements.

Their self-titled debut album was released in 1994, and they gained massive popularity with hits like Freak on a Leash, Got the Life, and Falling Away from Me.

The collection features three sneaker styles, a reversible tracksuit, a tartan overshirt, a long-sleeved graphic tee, a hoodie, knee-high socks, a beanie, and a tote bag.

The first pair of sneakers is customisable, featuring changeable stripes and printed insoles that showcase the brand’s debut album cover and a Korn logo on the tongue.

Next, an exclusive AaKorn edition comes in a monochromatic black-and-white colour scheme and pays tribute to the band’s first demo tape by replacing the graphics on the printed insoles. Finally, the selection is completed with a pair of Korn Adilettes.

The collaboration between Adidas and Korn marks their third partnership, aiming to reflect a bold celebration of attitude, innovation, and a rebellious spirit—prioritising individual self-expression over conformity.

The Adidas x Korn collection is available on Confirmed, adidas.com, Kornwebstore.com and through select retailers.