Outcast Clothing: From humble beginnings to an online fashion powerhouse

ging social media with a viral influencer marketing campaign that generated a substantial $13.2 million in earned media value. As the company celebrates its meteoric rise, its founders, Lawrence Lees and Paris Marchant, remain focused on staying true to their ethos. Taking the risk The path to success for the husband and wife duo was far from straightforward. Both founders come from backgrounds marked by adversity, and their personal struggles have been a driving force behind Outcast’s success. At just 14, Marchant left school and home while struggling with depression and Lees’ upbringing in a welfare-dependent family led him to drop out of school in Year 8 to care for his disabled parents. Their shared resilience in the face of hardship has been a critical force in the brand’s expansion. When the couple launched Outcast in 2014, Lees was working in the mines. But just as they signed the lease for their first apartment, he was made redundant. “That was a really good start for us to learn how to take risks in business. It was like a thrown-in-the-deep-end situation, and sometimes you have to fight your way out. I think that was the biggest turning point for Outcast. If we had not done that, we wouldn’t be here today – taking risks and learning to support each other,” Lees told Inside Retail. Outcast soon began to gain traction owing to the couple’s resilience, work ethic and ability to connect with their audience through social media. Marchant’s creative vision, combined with Lees’ business acumen, laid the foundation for what would become an international fashion force. Outcast Clothing offers a contemporary collection of casual, party and festival attire, designed for a young female demographic. With prices ranging from $40 to $200, the brand continues to capture the attention of its expanding customer base. Success in the US After creating a solid base in Australia, the brand saw an opportunity to expand its reach to the American market. The decision was driven by the co-founders’ belief that the US was the next big step for the brand, particularly after seeing consistent spikes in sales around US festivals such as Coachella. “Four years ago, we noticed, every time there was a festival in the US, sales would spike, we’d have a tremendous uplift,” Lees explained. “We could see that there was a strong demand in the US, and it felt like the right time to take the leap. We’ve built out an entire HQ here and now, nearly 80 per cent of our sales are all in the US,” he added. With a dedicated team based in Los Angeles and an increased social media following currently comprising over 1 million followers, the brand is firmly planted on the map. A commitment to mental health Outcast’s success is not only measured by revenue but also by its impact on the community. Marchant’s own mental health struggles have influenced the brand’s charity initiatives, a cause that the couple is committed to. Their collaborations with Australian mental health organisations, including The Black Dog Institute and the Seekher Foundation, highlight Outcast’s commitment to its core values of raising awareness and providing charitable support. “Paris struggled with mental health and started Outcast, which was an outlet for her. Being able to give back from her perspective and having some sort of impact is more than enough for us,” Lees stated. Expanding into new markets A strong partnership, leveraging of social media, creativity and perseverance are all a part of Outcast’s journey as it continues to expand. The mutual respect Marchant and Lees have for each other’s strengths is evident in their approach to decision-making. Both are committed to ensuring that Outcast stays true to its vision, even as the brand expands globally. “We’re going to continue to expand here in the US. We’ll continue to build out the team and plan to open flagship stores in the next 24 months in New York, LA, Miami and Vegas,” Lees said. “We have a lot of big plans. I think Outcast has only disrupted the surface after 10 years of what we can be doing. So we’ve got a lot more to do,” he added.