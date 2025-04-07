IR ProDepartment stores

What’s driving the transformation of China’s department stores?

By Tong Van
Once seen as a staple of urban retail, department stores in China are undergoing a transformative reinvention. With malls, e-commerce giants, and niche retailers vying for consumer attention, these legacy institutions must reimagine their purpose in an increasingly digital and experience-driven retail environment.  The China’s department stores report 2024-2025 by HKUST Li & Fung Supply Chain Institute and China Commerce Association for General Merchandise provides a look into how for

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay