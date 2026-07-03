BusinessStrategy

Monday Swimwear CEO Natasha Oakley on her brick-and-mortar expansion

Monday Swinwear founder Natasha Oakley.
Monday Swimwear’s growth story.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Monday Swimwear has come a long way from its beginnings as a daily bikini blog. Today, the label operates stores in Beverly Hills and New York, with ambitions that extend well beyond swimwear. For founders Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman, that growth has been driven by listening closely to customers, focusing relentlessly on fit and resisting the temptation to chase rapid expansion. Here, Oakley talks to Inside Retail about the brand’s entrepreneurial journey, its US retail expansion and the

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