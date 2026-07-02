BusinessLeadership

The lessons retail’s leading minds are taking into FY27 

Six founders reveal the consumer truths shaping retail’s next financial year. Source: Bangn Body.
By Tahlia Whitfield
“I think leading a retail business certainly isn’t for the faint-hearted.” When then David Jones chief executive Scott Fyfe made that observation in April, Australian retailers were already running amid persistent cost-of-living pressures, softened discretionary spending and a rather discerning customer.  In June, the Australian Retail Council and Roy Morgan research forecasted end-of-financial-year sales at $10.7 billion, with growth only expected to reach just 1.9 per cent. Then cam

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