Oz Hair and Beauty suffers online data breach 

Oz Hair and Beauty has confirmed that a cyber incident affecting its online purchase and order platform resulted in some customers’ personal information being accessed.

In an email sent to customers, the company said the platform was briefly accessed by an unauthorised third party.

The retailer confirmed that “limited personal information” related to purchases made before August was affected, including full name, contact information (email address and/or mobile number), and details of purchase history (currency used, total spend, purchase city, state, country and postcode).

Oz stressed that no credit card details, passwords, payment information or street addresses have been accessed. The company did not confirm how many customers were impacted by the incident.

A spokesperson for Oz Hair and Beauty said the company had instructed its IT provider to begin an investigation as soon as it was aware of the incident.

“Our investigation to date indicates the claim relates to data held by a third-party provider,” said the spokesperson.

“We are directly notifying those customers and providing them with information about the steps they can take to help protect their personal information,” they added.

The company has reported the Incident to the Australian Cyber Security Centre and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner. It is also undertaking steps, including reviewing and enhancing its cybersecurity posture and data retention policies, to reduce the risk of similar events.

“The investigation is ongoing, so we aren’t able to provide you more about the nature of the incident while that work continues,” the spokesperson told Inside Retail.

Earlier this month, Nick Scali also suffered a security incident that forced the furniture retailer to take some of its systems offline.