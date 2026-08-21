BusinessSupermarkets

Why are Thailand’s hypermarkets struggling to grow?

Big C Mini storefront in Thailand.
Thai hypermarkets struggle for growth.
By Michael Baker
Back in the 1950s, a grinding, unglamorous style of start-stop running game emerged in US college football that a sports writer dubbed, appropriately, “three yards and a cloud of dust”. Seventy-five years on, this seems to fit perfectly with some of Southeast Asia’s retail sectors, where competition is stiff, forward movement is slow, and the means to grow are ugly, but progress is gradually made down the field. It particularly fits the hypermarket sector, where a combination of internal a

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