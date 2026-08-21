BusinessStrategy

Why Simon Property Group’s malls are attracting more retailers

Shoppers at King of Prussia Mall.
Retailer demand drives Simon’s growth.
By Michael Baker
Simon Property Group, with a market capitalisation of more than US$80 billion, making it the world’s largest retail property company, reported another strong operational quarter this week, as the pipeline of deals with interested retailers remained stretched and sales performance continued to lift. If there were any doubts about the length of the pipeline of potential tenants he sees ahead, CEO Eli Simon told analysts: “The reality is we are having a ton of conversations with retailers.” T

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