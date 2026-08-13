LegalFurniture & homewares

Nick Scali investigates security incident as systems taken offline

The incident had caused delays and uncertainty for customers. (Source: Nick Scali)
By Irene Dong

Nick Scali is investigating a security incident that has forced the furniture retailer to take some of its systems offline.

The ASX-listed retailer said the incident had caused delays and uncertainty for customers, but it is now working to bring the affected systems back online.

Sales orders and deliveries are continuing, although the company said its response times to customers are currently slower than normal.

Nick Scali said it had not identified any evidence of unauthorised access to customer data at this stage.

The retailer has notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre and the Australian Federal Police as it investigates the incident.

“Customers remain our key priority,” the company said. Nick Scali said it would provide further updates as appropriate.

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