MAAP opens first UK store

Melbourne-based brand MAAP has opened its first UK store in London, expanding its global retail footprint with the latest iteration of its Life around bikes (Lab) concept.

Located at 29 Great Pulteney Street in Soho, MAAP Lab London is the brand’s 11th Lab store globally. The location brings together retail, community and cultural programming, reflecting MAAP’s strategy of using physical stores as hubs for local cycling communities.

The Lab concept was first introduced in Melbourne in 2022 and has since expanded to cities including Berlin, Sydney and Los Angeles. The stores are designed to extend beyond traditional retail, hosting community rides, talks and activations alongside MAAP’s product range.

“Reaching our 11th Lab globally and opening our very first UK store in London is a massive milestone for MAAP,” said Jarrad Smith, MAAP co-founder.

“Soho has an incredible legacy of creativity and community, making it the ideal setting for our ‘Life around Bikes’ ethos. We’re excited to create a home for London’s cyclists that connects culture, design, and riding.”

The London site was designed by Clare Cousins Architects in collaboration with MAAP. Its interiors draw on both cycling and the surrounding Soho streets, with a cobbled floor, stainless steel and aluminium fixtures, and a curved steel wall. The design also incorporates MAAP’s signature green accents.

MAAP was founded in Melbourne and has developed a global presence across cycling apparel, accessories and lifestyle products.

In 2024, the brand opened its first retail concept store in Europe – MAAP Lab Amsterdam.