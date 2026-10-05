SectorsSports & adventure

MAAP opens first UK store

The Lab concept was first introduced in Melbourne in 2022. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Melbourne-based brand MAAP has opened its first UK store in London, expanding its global retail footprint with the latest iteration of its Life around bikes (Lab) concept.

Located at 29 Great Pulteney Street in Soho, MAAP Lab London is the brand’s 11th Lab store globally. The location brings together retail, community and cultural programming, reflecting MAAP’s strategy of using physical stores as hubs for local cycling communities.

The Lab concept was first introduced in Melbourne in 2022 and has since expanded to cities including Berlin, Sydney and Los Angeles. The stores are designed to extend beyond traditional retail, hosting community rides, talks and activations alongside MAAP’s product range.

“Reaching our 11th Lab globally and opening our very first UK store in London is a massive milestone for MAAP,” said Jarrad Smith, MAAP co-founder. 

“Soho has an incredible legacy of creativity and community, making it the ideal setting for our ‘Life around Bikes’ ethos. We’re excited to create a home for London’s cyclists that connects culture, design, and riding.”

The London site was designed by Clare Cousins Architects in collaboration with MAAP. Its interiors draw on both cycling and the surrounding Soho streets, with a cobbled floor, stainless steel and aluminium fixtures, and a curved steel wall. The design also incorporates MAAP’s signature green accents.

MAAP was founded in Melbourne and has developed a global presence across cycling apparel, accessories and lifestyle products.

In 2024, the brand opened its first retail concept store in Europe – MAAP Lab Amsterdam

Recommended By IR

Marketing IR Pro

How DX Diamonds aims to reach younger shoppers with modern branding, celeb rings

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Tanapong Chirapanidchakul, CEO of Tanachira Retail Corporation.
Strategy IR Pro

Thai retail CEO on bringing Brazilian activewear brand Live! to Southeast Asia

Tong Van
Model Reign Judge and singer Laufey in a Kate Spade fall campaign
Strategy IR Pro

Can Kate Spade take a page out of Coach’s playbook to spark a comeback?

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Muji Chadstone
Strategy

Muji to open Melbourne flagship – in three years

Irene Dong
a person shoplifting
Regulatory

One in four Aussies thinks stealing from retailers is OK 

Sean Cao
A woman sitting behind a laptop with several AI-themed icons floating in front of her.
Strategy IR Pro

The retail playbook: How companies can use GenAI to reinvent supply chains

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.