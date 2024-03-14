MAAP opens Lab bicycle-retailing concept store in Amsterdam

Melbourne-based cycling apparel brand MAAP has opened its first retail concept store in Europe – MAAP Lab Amsterdam.

Following the success of the brand’s flagship store in Melbourne, the new Amsterdam Lab will bring MAAP’s luxury cycling and streetwear clothes to the city’s vibrant creative culture and community.

The Lab concept – which symbolises the spirit of living a ‘Life Around Bikes’ – is one that MAAP intends to implement in major regions worldwide.

The venue has a cafe, store, and event space in addition to clothes. The store also offers MAAP Edit, a collection of specialised products from local producers ranging from photography to music and art installations.

The store features a powder-coated steel staircase, curved timber veneer, and a yellow marble counter, along with contrasting materials such as galvanised steel, white sand, cork, and sandstone.

MAAP says the new store reflects its commitment to combining cycling and creativity, as the brand expands beyond its e-commerce roots with enduring brick-and-mortar experiences in local communities.