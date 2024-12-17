BusinessRegulatory

ACCC taking action against multiple retailers for dodgy Black Friday claims

Final Sale. Entrance Of Store In Shopping Mall. Store In Sale Se
The ACCC warns consumers about misleading Black Friday sales advertisements.
By Celene Ignacio

Some Black Friday sales advertisements made by Australian businesses may have misled shoppers, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has found.

The government regulator flagged concerning practices of businesses such as claiming sitewide sales (when not everything on the site was on sale), fine print or disclaimers that limit headline claims – including member-only deals – and misleading before-and-after pricing.

The ACCC also called out the use of ‘recommended retail pricing’ (RRP), particularly if the business has not sold the product at the “RRP” price recently and for a reasonable period of time.

Moreover, the ACCC warned about retailers using ‘up to X per cent off’ where the ‘up to’ text is not prominently visible or where few or very few products are discounted by the mentioned percentage.

“We are further considering some of these examples for investigation and action, and the ACCC has already asked a number of retailers to justify their advertising claims,” said Catriona Lowe, ACCC deputy chair.

“In the meantime, we are warning retailers ahead of post-Christmas sales that they must comply with Australian Consumer Law in all the claims they make.”

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Financial IR Pro

Japan’s department stores: What’s left when the tourism tide goes out?

Michael Baker
Strategy

Brisbane Airport extends duty-free contract with Lotte, plans unique concept

Celene Ignacio
Luxury IR Pro

Harvey Nichols’ closure highlights shifting luxury landscape in Hong Kong

Heather McIlvaine
Strategy IR Pro

Navigating the unique challenges of holiday shopping in 2023

Tom Priestley
Supply chain IR Pro

Wellness booms and so does the share price of pharmaceutical retailers

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay