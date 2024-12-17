BusinessStrategy

What True Classic’s nationwide Target launch reveals about the brand’s future

A man sitting on a bench wearing True Classic attire.
True Classic’ Ben Yahalom discusses how the brand fills in a white space in the menswear market.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Amidst the menswear boom that has been taking place over the past few years, it has become increasingly hard for newer brands to establish themselves in this space.  However, one industry newcomer that has managed to buck all expectations is True Classic.  Five years after launching into the market with its hero product, a true-blue fitted t-shirt, the brand now operates 9 brick-and-mortar stores, alongside thriving direct-to-consumer and wholesale operations. To date, the brand has genera

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay