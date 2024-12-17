What True Classic’s nationwide Target launch reveals about the brand’s future

generated almost US$500 million in revenue. Starting this month, True Classic has begun selling its core stock-keeping units across 460 Target stores across the US. Ben Yahalom, True Classic’s CEO, explained that the brand’s nationwide rollout into Target marks is only the beginning of what’s next for the menswear company in the year ahead. Yahalom told Inside Retail that the key ingredients behind True Classic’s exponential growth is striking the perfect balance between delivering tailored fits, unmatched comfort and accessible pricing. Inside Retail: How would you describe True Classic to those who are not yet familiar with the brand? Ben Yahalom: True Classic is a premium menswear brand redefining the basics. Our mission is simple: to empower men to look good and feel great. We specialise in creating perfectly fitting essentials that combine superior comfort, style, and functionality, all at an accessible price point. IR: How does True Classic fill a white space in the highly competitive menswear space? BY: We identified a gap in the market for high-quality, affordable basics that fit well and stand the test of time. Unlike brands that prioritise either premium pricing or basic functionality, we’ve struck a balance in delivering tailored fits, unmatched comfort and accessible pricing. Additionally, our commitment to giving back, through donating thousands of garments monthly to those in need, resonates deeply with our customers and sets us apart. IR: What strategies, from merchandising to marketing and more, does True Classic incorporate to stay ahead in this market? BY: Our success starts with the product, ultra-soft fabrics, tailored fits, and designs that flatter all body types. In marketing, authenticity is our cornerstone. Our relatable, everyday messaging speaks directly to our audience and builds strong connections. We’ve also expanded thoughtfully, adding retail partnerships like our presence in Target and embracing a brick-and-mortar strategy, all while staying true to our direct-to-consumer roots. IR: In under five years, True Classic has been able to reach revenue totaling $500 million. How do you think the recent cultural shifts in the menswear market played a hand in the brand’s success? BY: There’s been a significant shift toward functional, versatile clothing. Men are increasingly looking for apparel that is stylish, comfortable, and delivers on quality and value. True Classic has leaned into these evolving expectations, offering timeless staples that exceed these needs and bridge the gap between premium quality and affordability. IR: Prior to joining the True Classic team in 2020, can you dive into your professional background? How have your previous roles aided you in your current position as True Classic’s CEO? BY: Before joining True Classic, I was part of Meta’s Disruptors team, where I had the privilege of working closely with founders and CEOs of some of the fastest-growing brands across industries. That experience gave me a front-row seat to the innovative strategies and tactical execution that separate winners from the rest. I gained invaluable insights into what drives successful growth and what great execution truly looks like. IR: What have been your proudest accomplishments with the brand thus far? BY: Crossing nine-figure revenue within just two years as a bootstrapped, direct-to-consumer brand, without relying on celebrity endorsements, venture capital funding, or any external “X factor”, is a remarkable achievement that highlights the strength of our product, team, and vision. Equally rewarding has been the transformation of True Classic from a US-based, direct-to-consumer T-shirt brand into a global, omnichannel, multi-category clothing brand over the past five years. Also, beyond any business accomplishments, I’m incredibly proud of our philanthropic impact, donating over 250,000 shirts in 2024 alone reflects our commitment to doing good and making a meaningful difference in the world. IR: December 2024 marks a big month for True Classic as the brand is expanding into 460 Target stores nationwide. How did this retail partnership come about? BY: We’ve always aimed to meet customers where they shop, and Target was a natural partner. Their focus on offering high-quality products at accessible prices perfectly aligns with our mission and values, making this partnership a seamless fit. IR: In addition to the brand’s extended foray into Target and its own DTC and brick-and-mortar store presence, where else may consumers be able to purchase True Classic in the coming year? BY: We’re available at other retailers including Kohl’s and online on Amazon, TikTok Shop, Instagram Shop and so on. We’re also looking to continue expanding our reach with additional strategic retail partnerships. IR: What are your top priorities/areas of focus for the brand over the next 12 months? BY: Our focus over the next year centers on three key pillars: product, distribution and marketing. On the product side, we’re committed to refining our existing men’s assortment while developing exciting new categories for him. We’re also working on expanding into a women’s line which we’re very excited about. In terms of distribution, we aim to deepen our international expansion in key markets, strengthen our current wholesale partnerships, and establish new ones to bring True Classic to more customers worldwide. For marketing, we’re investing in new channels to amplify the True Classic story, grow brand awareness, and attract new customers, all while creating programs that keep our loyal audience engaged and excited. IR: What is your long-term focus for the brand’s future? BY: We’re on a mission to empower over 100 million people to look good and feel good with True Classic by the end of 2034. We’ll achieve this by continuing to develop world-class products that our customers love, expanding into new categories for both men and women. We’re committed to making these products available globally, in the countries and retail channels where our customers regularly shop. At the same time, we’ll engage our customers through authentic, relatable, and entertaining storytelling across a variety of marketing channels, creating deeper connections and ensuring True Classic remains a brand that resonates with people everywhere.