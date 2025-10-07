Ritchies IGA CEO Fred Harrison to step down

Fred Harrison will step down as CEO of major IGA group Ritchies Stores at the end of next year, concluding his tenure of more than 30 years.

The independent supermarket chain announced on LinkedIn that Wayne Harrison, Fred’s son, will succeed him on January 1, 2027. Harrison will not retire from the company after stepping down from the role, as he will move into a more informal role as executive director.

“This role will include supporting Wayne as he transitions into the CEO position, as well as contributing to the ongoing success of Ritchies,” the company said. “Fred will continue with Ritchies on an ongoing basis.”

Fred Harrison joined Ritchies in 1975 and has been CEO of the business since 1994. He has overseen the company’s store network expansion, operation modernisation , and the introduction of numerous charitable initiatives.

Under his leadership, the chain has grown to more than 82 supermarkets and liquor stores, with an annual turnover of approximately $1.5 billion. It is now one of Australia’s largest privately owned businesses and the leading independent licensed supermarket operator in Australia.

As part of the transition, Wayne will step down from his current role as Victorian State manager to take on the role of CEO-elect in 2026. He will report directly to Fred and assume the ‘second-in-command’ position during this period.

The company said the CEO change continues to cement Ritchies as a family-oriented company, as well as ensure the consistency and stability of its leadership team.

“This planned and structured handover will ensure the continuity of Ritchies’ values, strategy, and culture as Wayne prepares to take on this important role,” it added.