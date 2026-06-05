‘Ambitious’ Firehouse Subs nears Australian debut

US-founded sandwich brand Firehouse Subs is soon to make its long-awaited debut in Australia, with the Retail Food Group-operated (RFG) market entry earmarked for early July.

Set to make its debut at Westfield Mt Gravatt, Brisbane, the rollout from master franchise partner RFG will see more Australian locations introduced throughout the year.

Owned by Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the owner of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes, Firehouse Subs has more than 1300 locations across seven countries.

In Australia, RFG has appointed former Subway operations director Tracy Steinwand as general manager of the business.

“The centre has the foot traffic, a passionate Brisbane food scene and a community ready to try something genuinely new,” Steinwand said.

“We’re bringing the full Firehouse experience to Mt Gravatt. Meats sliced fresh in store, steamed hot to order, served on a toasted roll. It’s a sub built with big flavour to please appetites, and it’s the start of a much bigger Australian story.”

Stenwand spoke of the “ambitious plans” for Firehouse in the country. “This is just the start of bringing a better sub to Australians,” she added.

For RFG, the rollout comes after a challenging financial period, one which has seen the ASX-listed company call for a series of changes. These changes include an increased focus on “core product ranges”, including the growth of Firehouse.

“We have positioned the brand for success, and lease negotiations are progressing for additional sites, in support of our broader rollout schedule and growth aspirations for each of our core brands,” RFG executive chairman Peter George recently said to investors.