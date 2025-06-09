Peter Halkett to take the reins at Oroton

Peter Halkett will become the new CEO of Oroton Group later this month, succeeding Jenny Child.

Halkett, who had been CEO of women’s clothing label Rebecca Vallance since January, will assume the role on June 16. He previously held leadership roles at Brandbank Group, Moochi and APG & Co.

“Oroton is an iconic Australian brand with a proud heritage and significant opportunities ahead,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

“I’m looking forward to working with the talented team to build on the brand’s strengths and lead it into its next phase of growth.”

Halkett will succeed Jenny Child, who took the reins at Oroton from October 2021 till last month.

Founded in Sydney in 1938 by Boyd Lane, Oroton started as an importer of luxury European textiles and has evolved into a retailer of accessible luxury fashion.

Sophie Holt has been the brand’s creative director since 2017.