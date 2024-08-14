CareersLeadership

How business owners can continue to shape company culture as they grow

By Bill Withers
As a business owner since 1987, I have discovered a lot about culture. Whilst economists define SMEs by the number of people employed, I define them by the overlap between ownership and leadership. The owner-leaders will always be the ultimate leaders of company culture because their values and philosophies will define that culture. Also, they will be there for the long term and hence it is unwise to take a hands-off approach by delegating culture to others. It is a great risk to delegate accoun

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay