OTB acquires full ownership of Viktor&Rolf

Italian luxury group OTB has acquired the remaining stake in Dutch fashion house Viktor&Rolf, taking full ownership of the avant-garde label after nearly two decades as a shareholder.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The move sees OTB increase its holding from 70 per cent to 100 per cent, deepening a partnership that began in 2008 when the group first acquired a 51 per cent stake in the brand.

Founded in 1993 by designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, Viktor&Rolf has built a reputation for its experimental approach to haute couture, blending fashion, art and theatrical storytelling, and has since expanded into ready-to-wear, bridalwear, eyewear and fragrances.

“Over the years, we have built an extraordinary journey together, founded on mutual respect, creative freedom and a constant drive to experiment with the most innovative languages of contemporary couture,” said Renzo Rosso, OTB Group founder and chairman.

“With this further step taken today, we are strengthening even more our bond with a Maison that is truly unique within the international luxury landscape and that continues to stand out for its creativity, artistic research and cultural relevance.”

The transaction follows an agreement signed last year that renewed Horsting and Snoeren’s roles as creative directors for a further five years. The pair will continue to lead Viktor&Rolf’s creative and strategic direction.

OTB Group owns brands including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni and Jil Sander, and has increasingly focused on building a portfolio of distinctive creative labels.