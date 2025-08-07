Coles absorbs media specialist Redworks into its Coles 360 business

Retail media specialist Redworks will transition into the Coles Group as part of Coles 360’s next phase of growth.

Owned by Retail MediaWorks, Redworks has operated as the team behind Coles 360, Coles’ retail media business, since its inception in 2021.

During this time, Redworks has supported the initiative’s establishment, scale-up and commercial success by delivering end-to-end media strategy, sales partnerships and ad operations.

“Over the past four years, we have delivered consistent growth leading to strong commercial outcomes for Coles 360 – achievements that reflect the calibre and commitment of everyone involved,” said John Georgas, co-founder of Retail MediaWorks.

“This integration will strengthen Coles’ retail media capabilities, enabling us to better collaborate with our suppliers and communicate more effectively with our customers,” said Michael Courtney, chief customer and digital officer of Coles Group.

Redworks will join the Coles Group this September to better implement long-term growth and integration of the Coles 360 business.