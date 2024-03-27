BusinessSupermarkets

Coles introduces retail media performance measurement

Coles 360’s heads Andy Ford and Paul Brooks with Circana APAC head of analytics Alistair Leathwood (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Coles has launched Coles 360Impact, a Circana-powered measurement solution aimed to provide a 360-degree view of the supermarket chain’s campaign performance.

Coles 360, the supermarket chain’s retail media arm, claims that Coles 360Impact has an increased causality for all Coles media channels, both addressable and non-addressable media.

To date, the measurement tool has been able to gauge incremental uplifts against a comparable time period, helping to identify changes in purchase behaviour and volumes which can be attributed to media.

“We want every supplier that spends a dollar with us to know the omni-channel impact it had and know how they can improve performance next time,” Coles 360 head of measurement and data intelligence Andy Ford said.

Coles 360Impact’s customer lift and market lift features will help provide insights on performance and growth opportunities across Coles 360’s media offerings.

“Coles 360Impact has been an absolute priority for us this year. We’ve now built the pipes, teams, processes, partnerships, and relationships to offer post campaign reporting at scale,” Coles 360 GM Paul Brooks said.

