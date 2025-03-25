BusinessStrategy

‘Aboriginal fashion milestone’: Clothing the Gaps launches at Universal Store

models in Clothing the Gaps outfits
Clothing the Gaps will launch at Universal Store later this week. (Source: Supplied)
By Sean Cao

Aboriginal clothing brand and social enterprise Clothing the Gaps will launch at Universal Store later this week.

Starting March 26, the brand will occupy primary retail space in 14 Universal Store locations, including flagship sites in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Darwin.

An “ally-friendly” collection of seven pieces will be available at these sites, featuring bold messages celebrating Aboriginal culture and resistance and encouraging deeper cultural awareness.

The company said the launch marks a milestone for Aboriginal-owned fashion and a “major step forward for First Nations representation in mainstream retail”.

“Fashion is more than just clothing – it’s a platform for change,” said Laura Thompson, Gunditjmara woman and CEO co-founder of Clothing The Gaps. “Our designs are made to educate, empower, and unite people from all walks of life.”

Clothing the Gaps will be the second Aboriginal label to be stocked by Universal Store, following House of Darwin.

