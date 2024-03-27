From tradition to tailors: Levi’s exec unpacks the Kyoto retail experience

to David Hamaty, general manager for North Asia at Levi Strauss & Co, the decision to reopen the store in Kyoto was led by a desire to elevate the shopping experience for consumers. “The store is located in the Teramachi Kyogoku shopping district which is popular among locals and tourists alike, and offers something for everyone,” he told Inside Retail. He also said that the store offers a wide range of apparel for both men and women, including exclusive collections as well as staples like Levi’s iconic 501 jeans. “We’re also taking it up a notch with the NextGen store concept, focusing on creating a deeper connection with our customers and going beyond just being a place for them to buy clothes,” he added. Hyperlocal customisation Hamaty reiterated that at Levi’s, it’s all about celebrating individuality and personal style. This is where the Tailor Shop concept resonates well with what customers want. The Tailor Shop at the Kyoto store offers services including alterations, restorations, and customisations – all done by master tailors. “What’s unique, though, is that there are hyperlocal customisation options not available anywhere else, such as rare fabrics sourced from the renowned Chingireya antique textile store in Kyoto, and custom patches crafted by local illustrator Hideto Honda,” he pointed out. With this, Hamaty said that the brand is aiming to bring the best of two unique histories to its customers – the culture of Kyoto, and the heritage of Levi’s. Kyoto’s rich history Given Kyoto’s rich history, Hamaty said the team really wanted to pay homage to its culture and heritage in the store’s design and product offerings. For instance, the store’s decor has elements sourced from local artisans and historical manufacturers, such as lanterns made by historical Kyoto-based lantern makers Kojima Shoten, as well as decor elements made with kara-kami paper from long-established local manufacturer, Karacho. “Beyond store decor and design, we’re also incorporating elements of the city’s culture within the apparel we retail in the store,” he explained. The brand is also offering hyperlocal customisation options exclusive to the location – such as fabrics that reflect the history of Kyoto – as well as limited-edition products exclusive to the store, made in collaboration with local stylists and artists. This includes 501 jeans inspired by a pair specially customised by stylist and fashion director Akio Hasegawa, along with T-shirts featuring a silk-screened 501 calligraphy print designed by artist Ryusuke Arise. The bigger picture According to Hamaty, when it comes to retail expansion within Asia, the brand is not singularly focused on opening new doors but on delivering elevated and immersive experiences to consumers in the region. “Take the reopening of our Kyoto store, for example, this is reflective of our broader retail expansion strategy in the region. This is also part of our wider direct-to-consumer strategy, in which we prioritise experiences that enable us to build deeper connections with fans,” he said. As the brand has always celebrated and championed authentic self-expression and inclusion, Hamaty believes that customisation is a game-changer that can unleash the true potential of the brand. “It goes beyond just offering options; it’s about empowering our customers to become co-creators of their own style. Our consumers might want to push boundaries and be innovative with their style, and we’re here to help them do just that,” he stressed. Looking ahead As far as Hamaty is concerned, the overall goal is simple. The brand wants to cultivate lifelong denim fans from around the world, and it aims to do this through a spirit of relentless innovation and pioneering endeavours. “Levi’s is one of the most iconic brands in the world. We have a massive opportunity to grow our brand internationally, including in Asia. As we look to deepen our presence here, we’re doubling down on our direct-to-consumer first strategy,” he stressed. Part of this encompasses bringing best-in-class retail experiences to the doorsteps of consumers in the region, in the heart of some of Asia’s most premium neighbourhoods. Hamaty wants to bring the rich heritage of its brands to shoppers worldwide, while at the same time recognising the unique history of the locations that the brand calls home. “I believe the Kyoto store reflects our commitment to doing so; we’ve taken care to bring the best of the ancient city’s culture into our store, marrying it with our own 170-year heritage as well – all in service of delivering the most immersive shopping experience to our consumers here,” he noted. The brand is also looking to keep expanding and diversifying its product portfolio to bring a wider assortment of offerings that will resonate with shoppers around the world. “In the case of Kyoto, as a start, we have several limited-edition products specially curated by Akio Hasegawa. Looking ahead, we’ll keep looking to pursue collaborations, collections, and partnerships that resonate with our consumers in the region,” he added. Simply put, Hamaty pointed out that Levi’s wants to be at the centre of culture – globally. “This means paying attention to what our consumers across the world want, and delivering that to them, when and where they want it. Our Kyoto store symbolises this commitment and is another milestone in our continued growth trajectory within Asia,” he concluded.