The Iconic halves standard delivery times in Melbourne metro area

The Iconic has halved its standard delivery time in Melbourne’s metro area, reducing it from four to just one to two days.

The e-commerce platform attributed the improvement to strengthened partnerships with logistics providers and upgrades to its service model, ensuring faster and more efficient transportation from its Sydney-based fulfilment centre.

The Iconic said that the change also allows lower-emission delivery solutions by minimising its reliance on traditional express transport.

The retailer has also introduced Twilight Delivery, allowing customers to place orders between 5pm and 8pm for delivery between 6pm and 10pm on the same or next day.

Rostin Javadi, COO, The Iconic, said the change aims to set new standards in e-commerce.

“This is for our Melbourne customers, who until now haven’t had access to our same- and next-day services,” said Javadi.

“We look forward to expanding faster delivery options to other markets across Australia.