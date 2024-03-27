Coles has plan to enhance customer experience through AI

Supermarket chain Coles says it is looking to scale artificial intelligence across its operations to enhance customer experience.

In one example, partnering with Microsoft, the supermarket chain is adopting a “computer vision feature” that accurately scans fresh produce through plastic bags.

Coles also deployed the technology to monitor deli counters, alerting staff when a customer approaches to ensure assistance.

The supermarket chain has developed a computing platform it calls the ‘Intelligent Edge Backbone’ using Microsoft software, which enables it to collect and manage data from AI models across its network and allows real-time operations such as queue monitoring, assisting customers through fresh produce recognition at scales, and enhancing service at point-of-sale systems.

In addition, the initiative provides intelligence for planning and rostering.

“The whole intention behind the operations team’s digital insights journey is to be able to give store teams the right information at the right time to make their jobs easier,” said Coles GM of finance, operations, and sustainability Rich Walker.

“We also want to understand the impact of and relationship between our operations and the customer experience.”

He said Coles is also looking to further explore how AI can improve other areas of its operations.