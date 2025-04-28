BusinessMarketing

What to learn from Bunnings’ move into Australia’s $3bn retail media market

an image of an advertising screen at the entrance to a bunnings store
Retail media is unlocking new growth, but success depends on strategy and transparency. (Source: Supplied)
By Nicole Miranda
With the power to unlock revenue growth beyond sales, retail media is rapidly evolving into a multi-billion-dollar sector. The monetisation of retail assets has come a long way since department stores like Myer and David Jones first sold physical space within their stores. Starting with catalogues and evolving into multiplatform media offerings, Woolworths and Coles have become Australia’s early pioneers in the space. And now, Bunnings joins the pack with Hammer Media. Pegged as a $3 billion o

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay