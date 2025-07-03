RFG taps former Subway exec to lead Firehouse Subs Australian launch

Ex-Subway operations director Tracy Steinwand has been appointed as GM of Retail Food Group’s Firehouse Subs business in Australia.

Steinwand’s appointment comes as the brand finalises Firehouse Subs Australia’s core menu items and works on the go-to-market plan ahead of its Australian market launch.

She will oversee operations across Firehouse Subs Australia, including the launch of its first store, and developments to improve guest satisfaction and business growth.

Steinwand’s extensive leadership background has seen her drive strategic vision and operational excellence across renowned companies in Australia and abroad, RFG said.

The company will rely on Steinwand’s expertise in enhancing digital presence and driving customer engagement to deliver high-quality products and experiences for its customers.

“With more than 20 years of senior operating executive experience, Tracy is widely respected as an international expert in the food and beverage franchise segment, and in supporting brands through their growth stages of development,” said RFG CEO Matthew Marshall.

“In getting to know Tracy, it was clear that her operations capability, and customer-centric and strategic mindset will serve us well.”

At Subway Australia and New Zealand, Steinwand delivered significant expansion and sustained same-store sales growth over multiple years.

“Australia has a very strong franchise sector, and I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to my adopted country and help the country’s largest franchise owner launch an incredible and signature QSR brand into local communities,” said Steinwand.

Her appointment aligns with the brand’s plan to disrupt the Australian sandwich market, valued at $1.7 billion, upon its launch later this year.

Firehouse Subs Australia will unveil its first restaurant in the country in southeast Queensland, with another 165 restaurants slated to open over the next 10 years.