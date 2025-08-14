Aldi tops Canstar review again, as rivals fall on value, service

Aldi has ranked as Australia’s top-rated supermarket brand in Canstar’s annual survey for the 13th time, thanks to achieving higher ratings in value for money, quality and service than its competitors.

Coles ranked second overall, followed by IGA and Woolworths.

Aldi earned maximum five-star ratings in the categories of value for money, freshness of fruit, vegetables and meat, quality of supermarket-owned branded products, and store/website layout and presentation.

“Recent Canstar Blue research has shown that the most important thing Australians want from their supermarket is low prices across all products in-store, not just on the specials,” said Canstar Blue spokesperson Eden Radford.

“We also know shoppers are becoming increasingly price-savvy, checking unit prices and choosing to buy in-season produce to get value,” said Radford.

Coles was found lagging in customer service and checkout experience, receiving three stars in these categories and four in the other categories.

IGA was ahead of Aldi in the customer service and checkout experience categories, but lagged behind in value for money, freshness of produce and product range.

Woolworths was ahead of all competitors, with a five-star rating in the product range category, but fell behind when it came to customer service and checkout experience.

“Customers know they can rely on us to consistently deliver everyday low prices and value for money,” said Simon Padovani-Ginies, group director at Aldi Australia.

“From day one, fans and Aldicore loyalists to fresh new faces, our customers keep coming back for the staples they know and love, but also the surprising golden nuggets they uncover while browsing our aisles.”