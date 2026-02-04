ARC ‘thrilled’ to launch after seven-year merger effort

The Australian Retail Council (ARC) – formed from the merger of the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) and the National Retail Association (NRA) – has been formally unveiled after seven years of attempting to come together.

Proposals were first tabled in 2019, before the NRA called off the deal; the successful agreement was ultimately reached in May 2024.

Members in both councils then voted 92.7 per cent in favour of the move in October 2025. It was approved by the Fair Work Commission in November.

The ARC, which will be led by CEO Chris Rodwell, has described the move as a “historic milestone”, and a “new era for retail”.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the launch of the Australian Retail Council. ARC brings together the collective strength and expertise of two respected institutions into a single, powerful voice that represents every retailer – from family-owned businesses to iconic national brands,” Rodwell said.

“Retail contributes $444 billion to the economy and is our largest private sector employer, with a workforce of 1.4 million people.”

The new ARC brand has been unveiled today (February 4) under the banner ‘Let’s talk shop.’

“At ARC, we’re backing the retailers that back Australia – whether that’s reducing retail crime, driving economic reform, creating jobs and careers, supporting small businesses, lifting efforts to address climate change and sustainability, supporting regional communities or adopting technology,” Rodwell added.

The ARC will offer its members support with workplace relations, legal advice, and HR support. It will also offer skills development, research, and an events calendar.

“We also want to inspire more Australians to consider careers in retail. For many, it’s a rite of passage into the Australian workforce,” Rodwell said. “Retail also offers extraordinary long-term career options, whether creating or evolving brands, building new customer experiences, evolving pricing models, adopting AI or technology solutions, or managing complex supply chains.

“The pace of innovation in retail right now leads many other sectors in the economy.”

The ARC’s board comprises members from both former councils, it will sit in place until elections are held later in the year.

Chaired by Nicole Sheffield, Antony Moore will serve as deputy chair. The two are joined by Fleur Brown, chief industry engagement and marketing officer; Glenn Fahey, chief policy officer and chief economist; Nathalie Rosette-Barber, chief operating officer; and Lindsay Carroll, chief legal and industrial relations officer.