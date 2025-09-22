BusinessWorkforce

Unpacking the hidden cost of underpayments at Coles and Woolworths

By Tahlia Whitfield
Earlier this month, the Federal Court issued a major decision in proceedings against Coles and Woolworths concerning alleged underpayments of salaried staff. The ruling has been described as a potential “time bomb” for employers. The proceedings began in June 2021 when the Fair Work Ombudsman filed Federal Court action against Woolworths based on a sample analysis of 70 salaried managers that identified $1.17 million in underpayments. In court, the case focused on 32 managers across five sto

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Supermarkets

‘Illusory’: Woolworths, Coles charged with falsifying discount promotions

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Asia Pacific in focus: Vivaia’s next big move

Tong Van
Customer

Aussies rank retailers on customer service

Celene Ignacio
Furniture & homewares

Tupperware has filed for bankruptcy – is multi-level marketing in trouble?

Andrew Hughes
Workforce

Premier Investments cancels ex-Smiggle MD’s performance shares

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory IR Pro

What retailers need to know about the latest battle over supermarket prices

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay