BusinessWorkforce

How the landmark case against Kmart could force greater retail transparency

Kmart store
“The case may bolster political arguments for legislative reform.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
In a landmark case, the Australian Uyghur Tangritagh Women’s Association (AUTWA) is taking legal action to compel Kmart to prove whether its suppliers are connected to Uyghur forced labour.  While it’s uncommon to request documents before a claim of wrongdoing is made, Professor Shelley Marshall, deputy dean at the School of Law at RMIT University, told Inside Retail that this form of legal action is starting to trend in corporate accountability cases. “In the absence of robust mandat

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

Columbia to open world-first flagship concept store in Sydney

Celene Ignacio
Workforce IR Pro

Drew Barrymore, Aussie retailers and Bridge It unite to fight youth homelessness

Tamera Francis
Workforce

ARA, SDA union’s Retail Employee Safety Council convenes

Celene Ignacio
Sports & adventure IR Pro

How Chinese brands are winning the Olympic marketing games

Tong Van
Financial

Three brands blamed for Myer’s projected profit decline

Sean Cao
Customer IR Pro

Why traditional transactional models no longer work in retail

Tom Priestley
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay