‘Click, Try & Collect’: The Iconic unveils new physical concept

The Iconic has launched a Hubbed concept store at the new Martin Place metro station, featuring a ‘Click, Try and Collect’ shopping experience.

Customers can now check out using the Hubbed store by selecting ‘Pick Up’ from the delivery menu and choosing Hubbed Martin Place Metro. They can also try on outfits and return orders at the venue.

The store combines the convenience of online shopping with several features of a physical store. CouriersPlease will ship the orders, which can be collected Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 6 pm.

“The opening of our concept store at Martin Place Metro Station marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine the retail and logistics landscape,” said David McLean, Hubbed CEO.

“Our collaboration with The Iconic and CouriersPlease allows us to offer a truly exceptional service that caters to the evolving needs of modern consumers.”

The Iconic will host two weeks of activations at the new Hubbed store from November 5 to November 15.

In addition, customers can drop off Rcycl and Rewear satchels containing clothing to donate to Salvos Stores, through The Iconic X Rcycl partnership launched onsite earlier this month.