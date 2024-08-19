CareersFashion & accessories

Okanui taps ex The Iconic exec Alison Hamilton as new head of product

(Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Australian lifestyle apparel brand Okanui has appointed The Iconic’s exec Alison Hamilton as its new head of product, handling both the men’s and women’s categories. 

Hamilton previously held roles including head of women’s mainstream at The Iconic and MD at Mavi Jeans, and spent 17 years establishing David Jones’ buying team.

She will lead Okanui’s product team, to elevate the brand and carry on the company’s tradition of “high-quality, fun, and comfortable clothes”. 

Simon Kasprowicz, CEO of Okanui, said Hamilton’s passion for fashion and her deep industry knowledge make her the perfect fit for the brand.

“We are confident that her leadership will help us reach new heights and deliver exceptional products that our customers will love.”

Founded in 1978 on the Northern Beaches of Sydney, Okanui is a family-owned business that specialises in beach and aquatic lifestyle fashion.  

