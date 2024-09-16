CareersFurniture & homewares

Adairs names former Country Road MD as new CEO

(Source: Elle Roseby/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Adairs has appointed Elle Roseby, former MD of Country Road and Trenery, as its new CEO and MD, effective on or around January 20 next year.

The appointment marks Roseby’s first chief executive role in an ASX-listed company.

“Managing vertical speciality retail brands and enhancing servicecentric store environments has been a consistent feature of my career,” said Roseby.

“Her impressive track record in leading and growing customer-centric and product-led Australian brands makes her an outstanding appointment for the group,” said Trent Peterson, Adairs interim non-executive chairman.

Currently, Adairs has about 200 stores across Australia. It also owns Focus on Furniture and Mocka.

Outgoing Adairs CEO Mark Ronan will remain in his position until early January.

Country Road Group announced Roseby’s resignation in July. A spokesperson said she was leaving the fashion retailer after six years to explore other opportunities.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Appointments & exits

Retail appointments of the week

Inside Retail
Openings & closings

New Balance opens first Australian UCC concept store in Sydney

Celene Ignacio
Marketing

Levi’s and Crocs launch capsule collection

Irene Dong
Financial

Shein pledges an additional US$85 million to support its ESG roadmap

Tong Van
Fashion & accessories

Fashion label Cos launches with The Iconic

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay