Adairs names former Country Road MD as new CEO

Adairs has appointed Elle Roseby, former MD of Country Road and Trenery, as its new CEO and MD, effective on or around January 20 next year.

The appointment marks Roseby’s first chief executive role in an ASX-listed company.

“Managing vertical speciality retail brands and enhancing servicecentric store environments has been a consistent feature of my career,” said Roseby.

“Her impressive track record in leading and growing customer-centric and product-led Australian brands makes her an outstanding appointment for the group,” said Trent Peterson, Adairs interim non-executive chairman.

Currently, Adairs has about 200 stores across Australia. It also owns Focus on Furniture and Mocka.

Outgoing Adairs CEO Mark Ronan will remain in his position until early January.

Country Road Group announced Roseby’s resignation in July. A spokesperson said she was leaving the fashion retailer after six years to explore other opportunities.