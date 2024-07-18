CareersFashion & accessories

Country Road MD Elle Roseby to depart after six years

(Source: Elle Roseby/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Elle Roseby has stepped down as MD of Country Road and Trenery to pursue other opportunities.

“After six years with Country Road Group, Elle Roseby has resigned to explore other opportunities,” a Country Road Group spokesperson told Inside Retail.

“During her tenure, she has focused on building enduring partnerships with our suppliers, established our presence as a market-leading brand, and built our credentials as an industry leader in sustainability. We thank Elle for her substantial contribution to our business and wish her the best for her future endeavours.”

Roseby’s departure came two months after the company was caught up in a controversy due to alleged sexual harassment and staff bullying committed by its two former leaders.

The company said that it already launched an investigation into its handling of the complaints and implemented a refreshed sexual harassment training program.

Last month, the Australian Financial Review reported that Country Road Group’s parent Woolworths Holdings is investigating senior managers for allegedly negotiating rebates with suppliers despite prices having already been agreed.

