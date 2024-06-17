Country Road Group’s suppliers allegedly pressured into rebates

Country Road Group’s parent Woolworths Holdings is investigating senior managers for allegedly negotiating rebates with suppliers despite prices having already been agreed.

According to the Australian Financial Review‘s sources, Country Road Group’s senior managers pressured its suppliers to meet the fashion retailer group’s earnings forecast.

Two AFR sources said that the investigation concerns the treatment of vendors and suppliers of the company’s Trenery, Mimco, Witchery and Politix brands.

The AFR noted that Decipher Workplace Law is conducting the probe, but the law firm declined to comment on the matter.

Currently, Country Road Group has more than 600 stores across Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Country Road Group is also caught up in allegations of workplace bullying and sexual harassment, which the company has committed to investigate and address, with a recent announcement of implementing a refreshed sexual harassment training program.