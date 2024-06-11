Country Road Group to launch refreshed sexual harassment training program

Country Road Group will launch a refreshed sexual harassment training program following an investigation amid allegations of inappropriate behavior against its former executives.

The fashion retailer will also conduct an end-to-end review of the complaint handling process and will commission an independent review of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct policies and processes to ensure alignment with leading practice.

“I am deeply disappointed that some team members did not feel fully supported when raising complaints about inappropriate behaviour. It is clear that we did not meet our own expectations, let alone those of our employees,” said Roy Bagattini, CEO at Woolworths Holdings Limited, the parent company of Country Road Group.

“We have zero tolerance for sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour in our organisation, and are fully committed to taking any actions needed to ensure an environment where all our team members feel safe, valued and included.”

The actions follow allegations of sexual harassment and bullying treatment from former Country Road chief supply chain officer Rachid Maliki, according to a report by The Australian.

Staff also complained of workplace bullying against former GM of sourcing and product development Mehmed Mustafic.