Hello Kitty pop-up planned in Melbourne to mark 50th birthday

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

A Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up will open at Chadstone Shopping Centre’s The Social Quarter on Friday, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Sanrio cat character.

The cafe will serve strawberry sandos, themed bento boxes, strawberry iced matcha lattes, cakes, cookies, and coffees.

The cafe has a capacity for 30 walk-in guests. It will also have a grab-and-go counter for takeaway Hello Kitty-themed snacks and drinks.

A popup shop within the cafe will offer limited-edition Hello Kitty and Sofles collaboration products ranging from t-shirts and hoodies, totes and caps, to keyrings and drink bottles.

The shopping centre will also host a dedicated Hello Kitty Main Street, featuring activities for kids from September 21 to October 6, with tickets available at $5 per child.

Source: Fenton & Fenton/Facebook.
