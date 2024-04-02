How Zalora is tapping into the $311 billion global modest fashion market

al and international cultural influences, drawing inspiration from the richness of global and regional traditions. “This year’s campaign has a thoughtful incorporation of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability, ensuring that each piece not only aligns with contemporary fashion trends but also carries a meaningful connection to cultural roots and personal stories of transformation and renewal,” she told Inside Retail. The intricacies For instance, Zalora’s in-house modest fashion label, Zalia, combines elements of the Renaissance with traditional Eastern silhouettes, presenting unique pieces that pay tribute to the historical richness of different cultures. “The Zalia Basics collection is notable for its intricate details, such as embroidery and batik-inspired illustrations, that draw from the Malaysian cultural heritage, offering a nod to the region’s artistic legacy,” she added. Meanwhile, the Zalia capsule collection curates items specifically for Indonesian consumers. These selections are tailored to align with Indonesian style preferences, highlighting pastel shades and longer, boxier cuts that embody the essence of Indonesian fashion sensibilities. “The Lubna brand, on the other hand, explores femininity and the promise of new beginnings, catering to women embarking on new chapters in their lives, whether in careers, marriage, or family,” Lim noted. The Lubna collection marries youthful allure with mature sophistication through the use of textured lace, intricate embroidery, custom prints, and decorative appliques, offering something for everyone. According to Lim, the collections available within the broader Zaloraya offering are all about catering to modern modest wear consumers as well as the diverse tastes of the platform’s Southeast Asian audience. Collaboration is key In this year’s campaign, Zalora created a unique showcase of regional fashion, creativity and talent by putting a spotlight on local designers and brands from across Southeast Asia and offering them an expansive platform to present their modest wear collections. Lim said this year’s campaign aligned with broader national initiatives, such as Indonesia’s “Bangga Buatan Indonesia” (“Proudly Made in Indonesia”) campaign. “Activities such as the Zaloraya 2024 pop-up store and fashion show in Jakarta highlighted pieces from local Indonesian designers including Vivi Zubedi, Geulis, Benang Jarum, Nada Puspita, and Klamby, emphasising Zalora’s commitment to local craftsmanship and design,” she explained. Similarly, in Malaysia, the Sentul Pavilion fashion showcase presented an array of modest wear collections from local brands, further demonstrating the brand’s dedication to supporting and promoting local talent. “Beyond these showcases, Zalora partnered with local artisans to develop exclusive pieces for its in-house brands, Zalia Basics and Zali Home Collections, providing a platform for local creativity and innovation and making these unique designs accessible to a broader audience,” she noted. The bigger picture According to the brand’s internal research, the modest wear industry is also poised for growth, with the industry projected to hit US$311 billion globally this year. This positive outlook, even with current macroeconomic conditions and muted consumer spending, underscores the importance of the modest wear category in the region. “Southeast Asia is home to approximately 277 million adherents of the Muslim faith. In particular, the status of Malaysia and Indonesia as high-growth markets for modest fashion points to a vibrant and thriving landscape,” Lim stressed. The brand anticipates sales increases of about 14 per cent and 7 per cent in its men’s and women’s modest wear lines, respectively, as consumers in the region become increasingly discerning and trend-driven in their purchases. According to Lim, Zalora remains committed to meeting the evolving needs and preferences of consumers, by leveraging its proprietary data solutions to inform strategic decisions and guide its brands going forward. “With our deep understanding of the region, including our Muslim customers, we are able to anticipate and shape consumer preferences – ensuring our collections resonate with the values and aspirations of a new generation – while firmly establishing Zalora as a pioneering force in the modest wear segment,” she concluded.