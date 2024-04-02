IR ProFashion & accessories

The working class: Why the casualisation of suiting is here to stay

Growing workwear trends give a new meaning to power dressing and suits. Supplied: Argent.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Suiting was once reserved for men’s formal attire and workwear but now the fashion industry is following consumer trends and doubling down on business casual. Traditional workwear pieces including trousers, blazers, waistcoats and loafers are being reimagined and restyled for uses beyond the office.  This corporate aesthetic that is bleeding into consumers’ everyday wear signals more than just a style fad. Fashion trends are a tell for the broader climate and more often than not mir

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now