The working class: Why the casualisation of suiting is here to stay

n not mirror societal, economic and political changes. Withstanding the trend cycle Suits have long been classified in fashion circles as timeless but recently the classic tailored look has been entangled in both macro and micro female-led trends. Microtrends have helped propel the casualisation of suiting into mainstream fashion and given consumers new niches to identify with. The ‘clean girl’ aesthetic, consisting of slicked-back buns, miniature gold hoops, oversized blazers, crisp trousers and understated makeup, is entirely office-appropriate. Meanwhile, the ‘office siren’ aesthetic is a play on early ’00s rom-com secretaries and model-off-duty street style with an edgy twist on pinstripe mini skirts, prescription glasses, sheer black tights and button-down vests. TikTok propelled these niche style trends with “clean girl aesthetic” reaching 9.2 billion views and “office siren” starting to take off with over 33.9 million views. These viral micro trends may be reserved for the chronically online but they are prime examples of how suiting has been hijacked by the masses for new settings. Investing in a wardrobe Due to the fashion industry’s significant contribution to the climate crisis, there has been pressure on brands and consumers alike to engage in more sustainable trends. Some brands are responding to the demand for a circular fashion economy by positioning their garments as being designed and manufactured with longevity in mind. These traits play out well in the suiting category as consumer behaviour indicates that they are willing to invest more in workwear to ensure a greater garment lifespan. The circular fashion model has suggested to both brands and consumers that quality garments with a timeless design are the keys to overproduction and consumption. Consumers turn to platforms like Pinterest to seek inspiration on how to style the workwear basics that they’ve invested in to align with their tastes. Pinterest reported searches in Australia for ‘office siren’ increased by 100 per cent, ‘casual Friday work outfit’ increased by 110 per cent, ‘smart casual work outfit’ increased by 165 per cent and ‘corporate baddie’ increased by 200 per cent. However, the growing consumer interest in purchasing and styling workwear is not solely rooted in ethical and environmental shopping. The cost-of-living crisis has dramatically reduced discretionary spending so it makes sense that consumers are looking to buy into trends that will let them get more mileage out of their existing wardrobes. New fashion trends emerge when consumers need to adjust their buying habits and in the case of a recession, reduce their overall consumption. Dressing for the economy The fact that business attire is currently dominating the runways and retailers while the cost of living is rising is no coincidence. Historically, in times of economic crisis and impending recession, business-casual takes centre stage in fashion, including during the 2008 financial crisis and the unemployment crisis that ensued until 2010. According to Instagram account Data But Make It Fashion by data scientist Madé Lupuerta, the global popularity of neckties increased in March by 43 per cent, loafers increased by 127 per cent and collared shirts increased by 161 per cent. The aspirational aspect of the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ and the fetishisation associated with the ‘office siren’ trend cannot be overstated with people both wanting and needing to work. Fashion trends have a way of glamorising and romanticising circumstances that are forced onto consumers like loungewear and sweatpants during the pandemic lockdown. The ‘back to work’ mindset goes well beyond corporations’ push to see work-from-home employees back in the office – ultimately, looking employed is in fashion. Consumers’ current relationship with workwear is more than a passing trend as it interacts with various social, political, environmental and economic pressures.