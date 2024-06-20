SectorsOpenings & closings

Gotcha opens stores in Australia, Mexico, as global expansion continues

By Irene Dong

Gotcha Fresh Tea has launched new stores across Australia and internationally, aiming to strengthen its position in the bubble tea market. 

New Australian store locations include Doncaster, Adelaide Myer Centre Rundle Mall, World Square, Waverley Garden, and a flagship site in Sydney Fish Market.

In addition, Gotcha Fresh Tea is expanding globally, with a new store in Mexico and 10 additional stores under negotiation.

“From the very outset of Gotcha in 2018, we’ve endeavoured to offer an exceptional bubble tea with multiple points of difference to the offerings of our competitors,” said Gotcha founder and owner, Roger Fu.

He said the expansion of Gotcha Fresh Tea demonstrates the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Gotcha has collaborated with brands such as Sesame Street and Hello Kitty to create trend-inspired products.

“Our franchisees are very well-supported, which is key to our business strategy. We consult our franchise partners and have one of the lowest franchisee turnover rates in the industry,” Fu added. 

Gotcha currently has more than 200 stores globally and 47 in Australia. 

