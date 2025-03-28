First convert: Chadstone My Chemist morphs into Amcal Plus

Sigma Healthcare has begun converting My Chemist stores into Amcal Plus pharmacies, starting with the Chadstone location.

Over the next six months, more than 20 My Chemist stores will rebrand as part of Sigma’s broader strategy to strengthen Amcal’s presence in the Australian pharmacy market.

The recent merger between Sigma and Chemist Warehouse Group is expected to support this expansion by combining Sigma’s wholesale and distribution network with Chemist Warehouse’s retail operations.

“Our vision is to restore Amcal to its rightful place as one of Australia’s most trusted and recognisable pharmacy brands,” said Mario Tascone, COO for retail, Chemist Warehouse.

“With our recent merger, we are focused on bringing this brand back to the forefront of the industry, offering trusted services alongside innovations.”