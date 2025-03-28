BusinessRegulatory

2025 Federal Budget: Small business leaders say they expected more

Julie Mathers of Snuggle Hunny Kids
Julie Mathers said she expected more support for small businesses. Supplied
By Tahlia Whitfield
On Tuesday, March 25, Treasurer Jim Chalmers presented the 2025-26 Australian Federal Budget, disclosing updates to key economic forecasts.  Amid mounting economic pressures and rising costs, small businesses had hoped for a budget that would offer relief and endorse growth. Instead, the latest budget largely falls short, leaving many business owners wondering how they will navigate the challenges ahead.  A $500 million allocation, intended for unspecified initiatives, adds to the uncertai

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay