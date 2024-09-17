Sydney Fish Market CEO Greg Dyer resigns

Sydney Fish Market CEO Greg Dyer has resigned after five years to focus on the “next chapter” of his career.

Dyer said he will take up non-executive roles to spend more time with his family.

The company has appointed CFO Stephen Groom to assume the daily responsibilities for its operations in the interim.

General counsel and head of property Michael Guilday will be responsible for the market’s plans to develop world-class facilities, with a goal to become Sydney’s most significant harbourside building since the Opera House.

The new Sydney Fish Market is set to open next year and is expected to attract over 6 million annually.