CareersSupermarkets

Sydney Fish Market CEO Greg Dyer resigns

(Source: Greg Dyer/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Sydney Fish Market CEO Greg Dyer has resigned after five years to focus on the “next chapter” of his career.

Dyer said he will take up non-executive roles to spend more time with his family.

The company has appointed CFO Stephen Groom to assume the daily responsibilities for its operations in the interim.

General counsel and head of property Michael Guilday will be responsible for the market’s plans to develop world-class facilities, with a goal to become Sydney’s most significant harbourside building since the Opera House.

The new Sydney Fish Market is set to open next year and is expected to attract over 6 million annually.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Appointments & exits

Retail appointments of the week

Inside Retail
Openings & closings

New Balance opens first Australian UCC concept store in Sydney

Celene Ignacio
Marketing

Levi’s and Crocs launch capsule collection

Irene Dong
Financial

Shein pledges an additional US$85 million to support its ESG roadmap

Tong Van
Fashion & accessories

Fashion label Cos launches with The Iconic

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay