City Beach to be prosecuted for flouting battery laws

Surf, skatewear and accessories retailer City Beach is facing prosecution for allegedly selling products containing button batteries.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has commenced legal proceedings in the Federal Court against the company over the alleged breach of the Australian Consumer Law.

According to the regulator, City Beach offered for sale 70 product lines containing button batteries, which did not comply with mandatory button battery standards, between June 22, 2022 and October 24, 2024.

These product lines include novelty products such as toys, digital notepads, keyrings, lights and light-up Jibbitz accessories for Crocs shoes.

ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe said the company exposed consumers to the risks associated with button batteries and failed to inform them of these hazards.

“Button batteries are incredibly dangerous for young children, and tragically in some cases have led to serious injuries or death when swallowed, inserted or ingested,” she explained.

To reduce such risks, the button battery standards require products to have secure battery compartments that are designed to be resistant to being opened by children, Lowe continued.

A representative sample of products containing button batteries must be tested, and safety warnings need to be provided with products, including advice to seek medical attention.

City Beach is conducting a voluntary recall. Consumers can return recalled products to the company for a full refund.

“We urge consumers to check the Product Safety Australia website for details of recalled products and return them to the supplier or to dispose of them safely,” Lowe stated.

In 2023, Tesla Motors Australia paid fines worth $155,460 for failing to comply with mandatory safety standards for products powered by button batteries.