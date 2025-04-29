Endeavour Group announces Jayne Hrdlicka as CEO and managing director

The Endeavour Group has announced Jayne Hrdlicka as its new managing director and CEO following the departure of Steven Donohue in March.

Slated to begin the role in January next year, Hrdlicka has previously held the positions of CEO and managing director at A2 Milk Company and Virgin Australia, which she led out of administration following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I look forward to working with the 30,000-plus team members and together, continuing to deliver for millions of valued customers as we look to grow the company and unlock value for all of our shareholders,” said Hrdlicka.

Executive chairman Ari Mervis will continue in his role until her commencement.

“Jayne brings many strengths to the role including a history of using deep consumer insight creating a more sociable future together to define successful strategy formulation and execution and extensive business transformation experience,” Mervis said.

Endeavour Group operates 1700 BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores, along with pubs and wineries, including Cape Mentelle in Margaret River and Shingleback in McLaren Vale, but the group has been battling decreased alcohol sales driven by the cost-of-living crisis.

In March, Endeavour Group shut down its Prowine bottling facility located in Gawler, South Australia, affecting 30 employees.

Major shareholder, Bruce Mathieson, who controls 15 per cent of the company, welcomed the announcement of Departure’s departure from the business last September, given the group’s falling share prices.

Following an unsuccessful proxy battle with the company in 2023, a deal was struck, seeing Bruce Mathieson Jr leave the board.