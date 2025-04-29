Foodpanda Singapore’s new boss talks tech, logistics and business transformation

joining Foodpanda, my career kicked off at [the global technology company] ABB as a product development and design engineer, where I gained hands-on experience in R&D and automation. I then moved to Amazon as a pathways operations manager, which gave me a deeper understanding of how logistics and operations play a huge role in improving customer experience. I’ve always been detail-oriented and enjoy finding creative solutions to problems, skills I applied extensively at ABB and Amazon. During my time at Amazon, I gained valuable experience in leading large teams and developing programs that consistently delivered exceptional customer experiences. In 2018, with the food delivery industry booming in Asia, I saw an exciting opportunity to bring together tech and logistics to change the game in last-mile delivery at Foodpanda. Speaking with key people at Foodpanda, I realised that although logistics was the largest cost driver on the P&L, the infrastructure was still in its early stages. It needed the right combination of product, process and talent to scale effectively. The opportunity to build something from the ground up and tackle such a meaningful challenge really appealed to me. At Foodpanda, I love being part of a team, as we work together to build a reliable ecosystem that brings meaningful value to customers, merchants, and delivery partners across 11 markets. IR: As the new managing director, what are your top priorities for Foodpanda Singapore? BM: Now, in my new role, I look forward to strengthening our position as Singapore’s go-to platform for food and grocery delivery. Our key priority as a business is to keep growing our diverse range of restaurants, groceries, retail partners and services, so that we can offer customers even more variety, better affordability and greater convenience. Our strategic investment into growing q-commerce also sets Foodpanda apart in a rapidly growing market. IR: What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while driving business transformation at Foodpanda, and how did you overcome them? BM: The food and grocery delivery industry is a dynamic market, driven by shifting consumer preferences and emerging technologies. As a business, our challenge is to stay ahead of the curve by anticipating customer needs and finding new ways to make their lives more convenient. As Asia’s q-commerce pioneer, we see huge potential in expanding our grocery and retail offerings. While food delivery remains our core, we are also seeing an increasing demand for ultra-fast deliveries beyond meals – people now want everyday grocery essentials and curated lifestyle products delivered to their doorsteps, as and when they want. Today, Foodpanda delivers a wide variety of food and retail options through hawker stalls, restaurants and Foodpanda shops. We are also working with exclusive grocers like Cold Storage, CS Fresh and Giant, as well as specialty retailers like Marks & Spencer, Guardian, Pet Lovers Centre and more. Beyond these strategic partnerships, we are also committed to creating new ways to meet our customers’ needs. For instance, we launched our Bright private house label on our on-demand grocery delivery service, Pandamart. Now, we offer over 1000 high-quality products at affordable prices — from fresh produce and pantry staples to household essentials – delivered to you within an hour. IR: Can you share any defining moments in your career that shaped your leadership style? BM: One defining moment was during my time at Amazon, where I was tasked with leading a large cross-functional team to roll out a new initiative that impacted last-mile operations across multiple markets. The scale was massive, and I quickly realised that top-down direction wouldn’t work. I had to listen deeply, adapt fast and create clarity amidst ambiguity. It taught me the importance of empowering teams and building systems that enable them to thrive, not just execute. Another defining moment came early in my time at Foodpanda, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The logistics network was under immense pressure, demand was surging, rider safety was a concern and our systems weren’t built for that kind of scale. It forced me to lead in crisis mode, to be decisive, transparent and deeply collaborative. We had to make fast decisions with incomplete data, rally teams across countries and redesign key workflows almost overnight. That experience shaped my leadership style significantly. It taught me how to stay calm under pressure, focus on what matters most and lead with empathy while still driving performance. IR: If you could go back to the start of your career, what advice would you give your younger self? BM: I’d remind myself that leadership isn’t about having the loudest voice or all the answers. It’s about clarity, trust and bringing the best out of others. The earlier you understand that, the more impactful you become. Further reading: [insert link]