Paul Dumbrell quits Bapcor on the eve of taking up CEO role

(Source: Autopro)
By Sean Cao

Paul Dumbrell has decided not to join Autobarn parent Bapcor as CEO and MD due to a personal reason, the company said in an announcement.

Dumbrell, whose role was confirmed on February 1, was scheduled to commence the role tomorrow, May 1.

To ensure stability and consistency, Mark Bernhard will continue as interim CEO and MD while the board searches for a new candidate. Bernhard has more than 30 years global experience as an executive in the automotive sector.  

“This is a disappointing situation, however, we are pleased that Mark will remain acting in the role, so we can continue to leverage his expertise and experience,” said Bapcor chair Margie Haseltine.

Founded in 1971, Bapcor operates 1100 outlets under the Autobarn and Autopro automotive parts chains, as well as Burson, which sells mainly to mechanics.

