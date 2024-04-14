Westfield Bondi Junction remains closed after Saturday’s tragedy

Westfield Bondi Junction remained closed on Sunday as authorities investigating Saturday’s mass murder combed the mall for evidence. Well-wishers and grieving locals placed floral tributes to the victims outside its entrances.

As mainstream media has reported, a 40-year-old Queensland man, described by police as having “mental health issues”, took a large knife into the centre shortly after 3pm and began – apparently randomly – stabbing shoppers, mostly women and including a nine-month-old baby who remains in a stable condition in hospital. Five people died at the centre and another in hospital on Saturday night. Concerns remain for the well-being of multiple injured victims in various conditions at six hospitals around the city.

The offender was shot by a lone policewoman, Inspector Amy Scott, who ran towards the offender as people were fleeing in the opposite direction.

From a variety of footage shared on social media, mall management was quick to respond to the emergency. Alarms sounded, and digital advertising boards displayed messages urging people to evacuate the centre as the attacker progressed through the centre on multiple floors.

From multiple mainstream media accounts, the staff of multiple retail stores – including Chanel and Country Road’s cafe, outside where some of the victims were attacked – also responded promptly. As confusion reigned with people screaming and running – and shortly after the sound of gunshots – store staff triggered shop doors to close and ushered shoppers into storerooms that could be locked inside, out of sight of the offender. At that stage of the event, no one could know whether there was one offender or multiple people attacking, or even the nature or motivation of the attack. Nor could they have been aware that the gunshots they heard had effectively ended the threat.

Overnight and on Sunday, forensic teams worked inside the centre, described as “an active crime scene” by police. Some of the deceased remained on site.

Elliott Rusanow, CEO of Westfield Bondi Junction’s parent Scentre Group, issued a statement extending the company’s “deepest and most heartfelt condolences” to the families and loved ones of those impacted by the tragedy. He also expressed “deep appreciation for the swift and brave action” of Westfield Bondi Junction’s team and first responders.

“Our team continues to provide full assistance to the NSW emergency services response.”

Mall staff were also working with police on Sunday to help customers and workers who evacuated the centre to retrieve personal belongings and their vehicles.

NSW police in a statement reiterated that the offender appeared to have had no links to any religious or political groups: “There is no ideology that would suggest this matter has a religious focus, has a political focus, or any ideology or religious motivation, to our understanding, that would contribute to an individual going into a crowded place and committing a crime of this nature.”

The National Retail Association said it was “devastated” by the events.

“We commend shop owners, retail workers and shoppers for their courage in protecting and aiding fellow shoppers during this terrorising incident. We also commend the police officer that responded to the incident, neutralising the perpetrator.”